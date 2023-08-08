“Disease X” (no.., not Twitter) Was Rehearsed at “Clade X” Are We About to See A New PLandemic?

We are hearing that UK scientists have begun developing vaccines as an “insurance against a new pandemic caused by an unknown “Disease X”. In the same way as COVID-19 was rehearsed at Event 201, It would seem that Disease X” was also rehearsed at “Clade X”. Could it be that we are being prepared for a new plandemic?

Sky News reported yesterday that “Disease X” is an “unidentified and potential future pandemic and that there is a team of more than 200 scientists from the UK carrying out work to prepare for it.

----------

Future Pandemics: New UK vaccine research centre to help scientists prepare for ‘Disease X’

Sky News August 7, 2023

UK scientists have begun developing vaccines as insurance against a new pandemic caused by an unknown "Disease X".

The work is being carried out at the government's high-security Porton Down laboratory complex in Wiltshire by a team of more than 200 scientists.

They have drawn up a threat list of animal viruses that are capable of infecting humans and could in the future spread rapidly around the world.

Sky News' science correspondent Thomas Moore has witnessed the work being done.