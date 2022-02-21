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THE VAX, 5G & ZOMBIE APOCALYPSE - Dr. Lee Vliet & Todd Callender
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164 views • February 21, 2022
THE VAX, 5G & ZOMBIE APOCALYPSE - Dr. Lee Vliet & Todd Callender
If the 5G data and experimental Covid vaccine information shared in this interview with Dr. Lee Vliet & attorney Todd Callender is accurate, the fully vaxxed probably don't stand much of a chance in coming years - and the rest of us are at grave risk as well. Stand & Fight.
We need to start taking down these towers!
I absolutely LOVE what Dr. Lee said at the end of the video! Get up!!! Don't stay down/ defeated, get up! Our lives depend on it. Thank you to all Todd Calender, Dr. Lee, and Sean.
source:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/wfeJmkVoLbFg/
If the 5G data and experimental Covid vaccine information shared in this interview with Dr. Lee Vliet & attorney Todd Callender is accurate, the fully vaxxed probably don't stand much of a chance in coming years - and the rest of us are at grave risk as well. Stand & Fight.
We need to start taking down these towers!
I absolutely LOVE what Dr. Lee said at the end of the video! Get up!!! Don't stay down/ defeated, get up! Our lives depend on it. Thank you to all Todd Calender, Dr. Lee, and Sean.
source:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/wfeJmkVoLbFg/
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