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Ladies Love Politics - Episode #9
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31 views • March 14, 2022
LLP Show
You can check out the LLP blog and references for this episode at www.ladieslovepolitics.com. If you're looking for something to listen to besides politics, check out my crime podcast on YouTube.
Ladies Love Crime: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8Z3F_1rn3a637H_p7YtMUg
Background Music Credit:
Music: Hang for Days - Silent Partner https://youtu.be/A41A0XeU2ds
REFERENCES:
6 Days, 7 Nights
https://www.zerohedge.com/commodities/food-crisis-about-get-worse-after-china-says-winter-what-condition-could-be-worst
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/illinois-illegally-denied-elections-group-access-voter-records-federal-court-rules
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10586181/Nursing-assistant-arrested-videotaping-raping-dementia-patients-Ohio-nursing-home.html
https://www.zerohedge.com/energy/elizabeth-warren-wants-windfall-tax-oil-profits
They Said What?
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/watch-kamala-harris-lets-out-deep-long-laughter-when-asked-about-ukraine-refugee-crisis
Hill to House
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/when-pigs-fly-congress-inserts-over-4000-pork-earmarks-spending-bill
https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/597625-lawmakers-feast-on-pork-in-omnibus
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10603961/Biden-turns-TikTokers-battle-Kremlin-propaganda-machine.html
Pussies and Patriots
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10595277/Canadian-sniper-arrives-Ukraine-answering-President-Zelenskys-call-foreign-fighters.html
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10599763/GOP-Rep-Madison-Cawthorn-calls-Zelensky-THUG-says-Ukrainian-government-incredibly-evil.html
The Party Line
https://www.wxyz.com/news/michigan-gop-nominee-under-fire-for-comments-over-rape https://twitter.com/rossjonesWXYZ/status/1500889244637798400
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10595695/Mississippi-elementary-school-assistant-principal-fired-reading-Need-New-Butt-kids.html
Numbers You Need to Know
https://finance.yahoo.com/news/record-food-prices-could-leap-135000572.html
You can check out the LLP blog and references for this episode at www.ladieslovepolitics.com. If you're looking for something to listen to besides politics, check out my crime podcast on YouTube.
Ladies Love Crime: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8Z3F_1rn3a637H_p7YtMUg
Background Music Credit:
Music: Hang for Days - Silent Partner https://youtu.be/A41A0XeU2ds
REFERENCES:
6 Days, 7 Nights
https://www.zerohedge.com/commodities/food-crisis-about-get-worse-after-china-says-winter-what-condition-could-be-worst
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/illinois-illegally-denied-elections-group-access-voter-records-federal-court-rules
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10586181/Nursing-assistant-arrested-videotaping-raping-dementia-patients-Ohio-nursing-home.html
https://www.zerohedge.com/energy/elizabeth-warren-wants-windfall-tax-oil-profits
They Said What?
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/watch-kamala-harris-lets-out-deep-long-laughter-when-asked-about-ukraine-refugee-crisis
Hill to House
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/when-pigs-fly-congress-inserts-over-4000-pork-earmarks-spending-bill
https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/597625-lawmakers-feast-on-pork-in-omnibus
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10603961/Biden-turns-TikTokers-battle-Kremlin-propaganda-machine.html
Pussies and Patriots
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10595277/Canadian-sniper-arrives-Ukraine-answering-President-Zelenskys-call-foreign-fighters.html
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10599763/GOP-Rep-Madison-Cawthorn-calls-Zelensky-THUG-says-Ukrainian-government-incredibly-evil.html
The Party Line
https://www.wxyz.com/news/michigan-gop-nominee-under-fire-for-comments-over-rape https://twitter.com/rossjonesWXYZ/status/1500889244637798400
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10595695/Mississippi-elementary-school-assistant-principal-fired-reading-Need-New-Butt-kids.html
Numbers You Need to Know
https://finance.yahoo.com/news/record-food-prices-could-leap-135000572.html
Keywords
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