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Ladies Love Politics - Episode #9
Ladies Love Politics
Ladies Love Politics
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31 views • March 14, 2022
LLP Show

You can check out the LLP blog and references for this episode at www.ladieslovepolitics.com. If you're looking for something to listen to besides politics, check out my crime podcast on YouTube.

Ladies Love Crime: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8Z3F_1rn3a637H_p7YtMUg

Background Music Credit:

Music: Hang for Days - Silent Partner https://youtu.be/A41A0XeU2ds

REFERENCES:

6 Days, 7 Nights

https://www.zerohedge.com/commodities/food-crisis-about-get-worse-after-china-says-winter-what-condition-could-be-worst

https://www.zerohedge.com/political/illinois-illegally-denied-elections-group-access-voter-records-federal-court-rules

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10586181/Nursing-assistant-arrested-videotaping-raping-dementia-patients-Ohio-nursing-home.html

https://www.zerohedge.com/energy/elizabeth-warren-wants-windfall-tax-oil-profits

They Said What?

https://www.zerohedge.com/political/watch-kamala-harris-lets-out-deep-long-laughter-when-asked-about-ukraine-refugee-crisis

Hill to House

https://www.zerohedge.com/political/when-pigs-fly-congress-inserts-over-4000-pork-earmarks-spending-bill
https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/597625-lawmakers-feast-on-pork-in-omnibus
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10603961/Biden-turns-TikTokers-battle-Kremlin-propaganda-machine.html

Pussies and Patriots

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10595277/Canadian-sniper-arrives-Ukraine-answering-President-Zelenskys-call-foreign-fighters.html
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10599763/GOP-Rep-Madison-Cawthorn-calls-Zelensky-THUG-says-Ukrainian-government-incredibly-evil.html

The Party Line

https://www.wxyz.com/news/michigan-gop-nominee-under-fire-for-comments-over-rape https://twitter.com/rossjonesWXYZ/status/1500889244637798400
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10595695/Mississippi-elementary-school-assistant-principal-fired-reading-Need-New-Butt-kids.html

Numbers You Need to Know

https://finance.yahoo.com/news/record-food-prices-could-leap-135000572.html
Keywords
current eventsnewspoliticsrussiafarmingchinawheatbidenvoter fraudukraineharrisfood supply chain
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