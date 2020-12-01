© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Movie Review: The Grand Self Movie
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
44 views • December 01, 2020
https://www.grandselfmovie.com/ Watch full movie here.
Special thanks to Mila from New York, USA for sending us this video about her experience while watching the movie.
We're grateful that so many people are experiencing a shift in consciousness while watching the movie. Some call it an activation, and others feel their vibrations changing.
Something special happens when you watch The Grand Self Movie. We believe this happens because people resonate with truth and as people watch, they harmonize more with their inner being, their source, the Universe, God, right during the movie.
#jamesasinclair
#grandselfmovie
#moviereviews
Special thanks to Mila from New York, USA for sending us this video about her experience while watching the movie.
We're grateful that so many people are experiencing a shift in consciousness while watching the movie. Some call it an activation, and others feel their vibrations changing.
Something special happens when you watch The Grand Self Movie. We believe this happens because people resonate with truth and as people watch, they harmonize more with their inner being, their source, the Universe, God, right during the movie.
#jamesasinclair
#grandselfmovie
#moviereviews
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.