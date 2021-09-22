(Eco) Communism - The Climate Change Hoax

The Climate Change Hoax is the worst political/ scientific scandal since generations. Our hopelessly compromised establishment cannot be allowed to get away with the Climategate whitewash to establish a communist dicatorship under the United Nations. Stop Agenda 21 / Agenda 2030It is all pushed by the same "people" who are behind CovidHoax, 9/11 and many more - flying for every "climate" summit on private jets...Whatever the causes of Global Warming, WE WILL NOT BE ABLE TO REVERSE IT! There is no way we can reverse climate change. What we should do is accept it and develop strategies to cope with it. One such strategy would be to find a truly cheap way of desalinating sea water. Trillions of gallons of sea water could be desalinated and used to irrigate the Earth's barren areas, binding the nutrients back into the soil and halting the spread of the deserts. That would be possible. Reversing climate change would not. We should not fear it. We are Human. We find solutions. The Northern Ice Cap has melted and refrozen many times in the Earth's history. Within human history, the British Isles was connected to France and Germany (during the late Stone Age). Did life cease? No. We need to get the plastic out of the rivers and oceans. Those things matter. Reversing climate change is a lost cause - StanRiveramirrored from: