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The Magnitude of the Sacrifice Christ Suffered for us
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20 views • March 24, 2021
The greatest gamble of all times started when God swore by Himself to Abraham that He would fulfill the promises He gave him. If Christ only once entertained sin or sinful thought Satan would put in His mind, there would be no perfect sacrifice for us. Christ would remain dead for His sins, and we would all have been lost for all eternity. However, Christ overcame Satan and paved the way for all of us to inherit the eternal life.
We need to be aware of these facts in order to properly discern the Lord's body, as we are commanded in 1 Corinthians 11:29.
We need to be aware of these facts in order to properly discern the Lord's body, as we are commanded in 1 Corinthians 11:29.
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