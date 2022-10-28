— BOOM — CHEMTRAIL PILOT SPEAKS OUT ABOUT WHAT THEY SPRAY IN THE AIR TO ERASE HUMANITY IN THE WORLD

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— BQQM — CHEMTRAIL PILOT SPEAKS OUT ABOUT WHAT THEY SPRAY IN THE AIR TO ERASE HUMANITY IN THE WORLD —
Weather as a Force Multiplier
https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf
Dane Wigington
https://www.youtube.com/c/DaneWigington/videos
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