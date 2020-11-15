© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pyramids in China that predate the Chinese - so they cover it up with a lake
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
147 views • November 15, 2020
This is a video about Fuxian lake in china. The Chinese government found this little city with a pyramid and writing they did not understand so they bury the city under a lake to cover it up.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.