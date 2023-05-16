Moving Forward The Joshua Generation Guest Thomas Marchesani

Christian Heritage Series Taking the Promised Land one city at a time. Like Joshua.

Tom Marchesani “Rebuild the foundations, focusing on how early believers did life and how early America was established”. This is the directive Tom heard from God’s heart several years ago, and he has endeavored to be a faithful steward of this assignment. Tom Marchesani is a facilitator & teacher of Home Congregations following the model Jesus described in His definitive promise “I will build My ekklesia”. This word used was not “church” but “ekklesia”. This revelation of liberty in Christ caused a major identity shift which launched Tom into a season of learning and leading. As a former pastor in a non-denominational church, Tom now coaches others in leading Home Congregations locally and across America. He hosts Constitution classes as a Certified Coach with Patriot Academy. He helps dads become better fathers as a facilitator with Pocono Dad Project. Together with his wife, Alice, of 35 years, they have a son and 2 daughters and 3 grandchildren. By day, Tom is a Senior Data Analytics Professional and by night, an American Patriot working to restore the foundations of our wonderful nation. Tom currently serves in the following organizations & ministries:

Speaker at Plymouth The Covenant Event 2022 https://www.resistancechicks.com/the-covenant-restoring-the-ancient-paths/

***NEW*** Resistance Chicks are PROUD to partner with ***www.learn.ITMTrading.com/chicks*** a FULL SERVICE precious metals dealer. Call them today 1-866-950-7776 for a free strategy consultation and tell them the Resistance Chicks sent you!www.learn.ITMTrading.com/chicks





AMAZING body and CBD products!!!

For Regular products: https://organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC

For HEMP/CBD Products: https://obe.organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC

Every purchase with promo code "RC" benefits both Resistance Chicks & HisGlory Ministries!

Resistance Chicks

P.O. Box 107

Milford, OH 45150

E-mail: [email protected]

Web Page www.resistancechicks.com

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ResistanceChicks

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/resistancechicks/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ResistanceChicks

Telegram follow here: https://t.me/ResistanceChicks

Franksocial: https://franksocial.com/u/ResistanceChicks

Truthsocial: https://truthsocial.com/@ResistanceChicks

Clouthub: Resistance Chicks Channel 1620

Resistance Chicks LIVE Fridays On Brighteon.TV 6:00-7:00 PM ET Sundays @5:00 PM ET

Use Promo code: "ResistanceChicks" at TheFoundersBible.com and Windblownmedia.com to save 20%

Shop https://resistancechicks.brighteonstore.com/Resistance-Chicks TODAY and Use PROMO CODE “CHICKS” to save 5%!

Resistance Chicks urge EVERYONE to get pre-covid treatment with all the meds you need BEFORE you get sick! Visit DrSyedHaider.com

Use visit www.MyPillow.com/Resistance and use promo code "RC" to save up to 66%!







