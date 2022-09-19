Create New Account
WARNING!!! TRUMP ASSASSINATION PLANNED!! - [Travail in Prayer, Or Travailing Tragedy]
Rick Langley
Published 2 months ago

The Lord, Jesus Christ has asked prayer warriors worldwide, to pray for the protection of President Donald J Trump. Many dreams reveal this future event. It can only be prevented by massive, constant vigilant heartfelt prayers. [Video by Still Small Voice]

https://www.brighteon.com/4897f1ba-6829-4f97-8f9f-63a06f53b7d2/

[46 days til mid term elections, as of this post]

