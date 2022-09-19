WARNING!!! TRUMP ASSASSINATION PLANNED!! - [Travail in Prayer, Or Travailing Tragedy]

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The Lord, Jesus Christ has asked prayer warriors worldwide, to pray for the protection of President Donald J Trump. Many dreams reveal this future event. It can only be prevented by massive, constant vigilant heartfelt prayers. [Video by Still Small Voice]
https://www.brighteon.com/4897f1ba-6829-4f97-8f9f-63a06f53b7d2/
[46 days til mid term elections, as of this post]
These messages are also posted on Bitchute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/still-small-voice/
These messages are also posted on Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stillsmallvoice/