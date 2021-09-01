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WHAT IS COMING: LEE MERRITT, LARRY PALEVSKY, ZEV ZELENKO, SHERRI TENPENNY, DEL BIGTREE AND MORE
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310 views • September 01, 2021
What the NWO has coming for us in the near future. Source: Jim Fetzer. More you need to know:
Jabbed Australian parliament member who is pushing for Vax passport has come down with Bells Palsy.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/m1IkSIntlHZh/
Jabbed Australian parliament member who is pushing for Vax passport has come down with Bells Palsy.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/m1IkSIntlHZh/
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