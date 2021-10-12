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In Memory Of 9/11 Victims
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1 view • October 12, 2021
We tried to fit in the name of every victim but it was difficult with how many victims there are so if we missed any names, please feel free to comment them or DM us on Instagram @ justice4all11 and we will make another video for the ones we missed.
Some names have a letter and number after them, this is because the site I copied the names from had letters and numbers next to each name indicating which building and what I believe is the floor number the victim was residing in.
Some names have a letter and number after them, this is because the site I copied the names from had letters and numbers next to each name indicating which building and what I believe is the floor number the victim was residing in.
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