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PLANDEMIC 3 TRAILER
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138 views • February 03, 2022
Το Plandemic3 βρίσκεται αυτή τη στιγμή σε παραγωγή και αναμένεται να κυκλοφορήσει το καλοκαίρι του 2022.
Το επίκεντρο του Plandemic3 είναι να σταματήσει η κατήχηση και η εμπορία των παιδιών μας και να τερματιστεί η τυραννία που απειλεί τις ελευθερίες και το μέλλον μας.
Το επίκεντρο του Plandemic3 είναι να σταματήσει η κατήχηση και η εμπορία των παιδιών μας και να τερματιστεί η τυραννία που απειλεί τις ελευθερίες και το μέλλον μας.
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