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** 2020 ELECTION IS NOT OVER YET! – PRESIDENT TRUMP WILL LEGALLY PREVAIL! ** MSM Doesn’t Call The Shots
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331 views • November 09, 2020
** Either Biden and Crew get Indicted for Election Fraud or the American People get Tyranny.
** Silent Majority Rises!
** The American People Will Prevail!
** Trump Team Set to File New Lawsuits Over Balloting
** Republican Observers Were Pushed Out
** Fractional Magick- How Projects Hammer, Scorecard use Gems, Dominion, Hart and ES&S programs to Manipulate election results
Forbidden Knowledge, Alexandra Bruce – November 08, 2020
Full Article: https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/fractional-magick/
** Silent Majority Rises!
** The American People Will Prevail!
** Trump Team Set to File New Lawsuits Over Balloting
** Republican Observers Were Pushed Out
** Fractional Magick- How Projects Hammer, Scorecard use Gems, Dominion, Hart and ES&S programs to Manipulate election results
Forbidden Knowledge, Alexandra Bruce – November 08, 2020
Full Article: https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/fractional-magick/
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