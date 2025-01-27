© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Is Pope Francis appointing liberal bishops to resist Trump?
Rumors are spreading that Pope Francis plans to appoint 15-45 liberal bishops in America in the coming weeks to counter the Trump administration’s immigration policies. Meanwhile, at Trump’s inauguration this week, Cardinal Dolan led a prayer that notably omitted any mention of the name of Jesus Christ. The Faith and Reason panel also discusses some of Trump’s first actions since returning to office, the ceasefire in Gaza, Fr. Ripperger’s call to pray for the president, and more.
https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/is-pope-francis-appointing-liberal-bishops-to-resist-trump/?