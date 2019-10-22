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Trump defends Tulsi Gabbard, Jill Stein in 'Hannity' exclusive
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4 views • October 22, 2019
President Trump says 2020 Democrat Tulsi Gabbard and 2016 Green Party candidate Jill Stein are not Russian assets in this 'Hannity' exclusive. #Hannity #FoxNews
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