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WARNING GRAPHIC: Anne-Laure Bonnel, war reporter. Ukraine has been bombing Ukrainians for 8 years now? (MIRRORED)
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1619 views • March 10, 2022
WARNING GRAPHIC: Anne-Laure Bonnel, war reporter. Ukraine has been bombing Ukrainians for 8 years now? (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel Thalie Thalie at:-
https://youtu.be/SbiAGkBQ9HY
For the first time on French television, on the CNEWS channel, Anne-Laure Bonnel, war reporter, talks about the horror in which the population of Donbass has been living since 2014.
Mirrored from You Tube channel Thalie Thalie at:-
https://youtu.be/SbiAGkBQ9HY
For the first time on French television, on the CNEWS channel, Anne-Laure Bonnel, war reporter, talks about the horror in which the population of Donbass has been living since 2014.
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