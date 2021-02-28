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28-year-old woman dead two days after getting COVID-19 vaccine
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342 views • February 28, 2021
The story is posted here:
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/28-year-old-phd-physical-therapist-dead-2-days-after-being-injected-with-covid-experimental-mrna-vaccine/

EVANSVILLE, INDIANA — Mrs. Haley Link Brinkmeyer received her Ph.D from the University of Evansville in 2018. She married her high school sweetheart, Evan, right around the same time. Haley is now dead because mainstream and social media convinced her that experimental mRNA shots are safe and necessary for the common good.

Mrs. Brinkmeyer received an mRNA shot on or around Tuesday, January 19. It is unclear whether it was the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna shot. She died two days later, according to her mother, Shauna O’Neill Link. Mrs. Brinkmeyer’s sudden death shocked everyone in her family, and left her young husband with a void that is unlikely to ever be filled. A heartbroken Shauna did not mince words about her daughter’s death.
...

Here is what her mother posted:

"My 28-year-old daughter took the vaccine on a Tuesday and was dead by Thursday.…

Autopsy shows no other red flags.

Coroner has assured us that he will get to the bottom of this vaccine crap.

Anything with Bill Gates is or Quack Fauci's name attached should be a red flag.

Depopulation, folks… That's their objective."

Source : Fat News
Keywords
vaccine deathmrna vaccinehaley link brinkmeyer
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