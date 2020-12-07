Anti-Lockdown Protest “We Are The 99% "Song - London 24/10/2020 Darren Nesbit



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You Can Stick Your New World Order Up Your Arse

You Can Stick Your New World Order Up Your Arse

You Can Stick Your New World Order, Where The Sun Don’t Shine But Ought To

Stick Your New World Order Up Your Arse



Singing We Are The 99%

Singing We Are The 99%

Singing We Are The Ninety, Together We Are Mighty

We Are The 99%



The Queen’ll Be Arrested In Her Dressing Gown

The Queen’ll Be Arrested In Her Dressing Gown

The Queen’ll Be Arrested In Her, ('Coz) She Is Such A Sinner

She’ll Be Arrested In Her Dressing Gown



You Can Stick Your Corporation Up Your Arse

You Can Stick Your Corporation Up Your Arse

You Can Stick Your Corporation, We’re A Free And Sovereign Nation

Stick Your Corporation Up Your Arse



Singing We Are The 99%

Singing We Are The 99%

Singing We Are The Ninety, Together We Are Mighty

We Are The 99%



There'll Be Blue Skies When The Chemtrails Are All Gone

There'll Be Blue Skies When The Chemtrails Are All Gone

There'll Be Blue Skies When The Chemtrails, And Their Evil Plan Fails

Blue Skies When The Chemtrails Are All Gone



You Can Stick Your Corona-Virus Up Your Arse

You Can Stick Your Corona-Virus Up Your Arse

You Can Stick Your Corona-Virus, They’re Known And Proven Liars

Stick Your Corona-Virus Up Your Arse



Singing We Are The 99%

Singing We Are The 99%

Singing We Are The Ninety, Together We Are Mighty

We Are The 99%



You Can Stick Your Poison Vaccines Up Your Arse

You Can Stick Your Poison Vaccines Up Your Arse

You Can Stick Your Poison Vaccines, 'Cause People Know What That Means,

Stick Your Poison Vaccines Up Your Arse



Singing We Are The 99%

Singing We Are The 99%

Singing We Are The Ninety, Together We Are Mighty

We Are The 99%



You Can Stick Your Fracking Drilling Up Your Arse

You Can Stick Your Tv Programs Up Your Arse

You Can Stick Your Gmo Foods, We Ain't Gonna Go School

Stick Your Georgia Guidestones Up Your Arse



Singing We Are The 99%

Singing We Are The 99%

Singing We Are The Ninety, Together We Are Mighty

We Are The 99%



Oh I ‘D Rather Be A Human Than A Slave

Oh I ‘D Rather Be A Human Than A Slave

Oh I’d Rather Be A Human, And Don't You Know That You Can?

I’d Rather Be A Human Than A Slave



Singing We Are The 99%

Singing We Are The 99%

Singing We Are The Ninety, Together We Are Mighty

We Are The 99%



You Can Stick Your New World Order Up Your Arse

You Can Stick Your New World Order Up Your Arse

You Can Stick Your New World Order, Where The Sun Don’t Shine But Ought To

Stick Your New World Order Up Your Aaaaaaarse