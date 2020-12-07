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Anti-Lockdown Protest “We Are The 99%" Song - London 24/10/2020 Darren Nesbit
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357 views • December 07, 2020
Anti-Lockdown Protest “We Are The 99% "Song - London 24/10/2020 Darren Nesbit
😃😃😃
You Can Stick Your New World Order Up Your Arse
You Can Stick Your New World Order Up Your Arse
You Can Stick Your New World Order, Where The Sun Don’t Shine But Ought To
Stick Your New World Order Up Your Arse
Singing We Are The 99%
Singing We Are The 99%
Singing We Are The Ninety, Together We Are Mighty
We Are The 99%
The Queen’ll Be Arrested In Her Dressing Gown
The Queen’ll Be Arrested In Her Dressing Gown
The Queen’ll Be Arrested In Her, ('Coz) She Is Such A Sinner
She’ll Be Arrested In Her Dressing Gown
You Can Stick Your Corporation Up Your Arse
You Can Stick Your Corporation Up Your Arse
You Can Stick Your Corporation, We’re A Free And Sovereign Nation
Stick Your Corporation Up Your Arse
Singing We Are The 99%
Singing We Are The 99%
Singing We Are The Ninety, Together We Are Mighty
We Are The 99%
There'll Be Blue Skies When The Chemtrails Are All Gone
There'll Be Blue Skies When The Chemtrails Are All Gone
There'll Be Blue Skies When The Chemtrails, And Their Evil Plan Fails
Blue Skies When The Chemtrails Are All Gone
You Can Stick Your Corona-Virus Up Your Arse
You Can Stick Your Corona-Virus Up Your Arse
You Can Stick Your Corona-Virus, They’re Known And Proven Liars
Stick Your Corona-Virus Up Your Arse
Singing We Are The 99%
Singing We Are The 99%
Singing We Are The Ninety, Together We Are Mighty
We Are The 99%
You Can Stick Your Poison Vaccines Up Your Arse
You Can Stick Your Poison Vaccines Up Your Arse
You Can Stick Your Poison Vaccines, 'Cause People Know What That Means,
Stick Your Poison Vaccines Up Your Arse
Singing We Are The 99%
Singing We Are The 99%
Singing We Are The Ninety, Together We Are Mighty
We Are The 99%
You Can Stick Your Fracking Drilling Up Your Arse
You Can Stick Your Tv Programs Up Your Arse
You Can Stick Your Gmo Foods, We Ain't Gonna Go School
Stick Your Georgia Guidestones Up Your Arse
Singing We Are The 99%
Singing We Are The 99%
Singing We Are The Ninety, Together We Are Mighty
We Are The 99%
Oh I ‘D Rather Be A Human Than A Slave
Oh I ‘D Rather Be A Human Than A Slave
Oh I’d Rather Be A Human, And Don't You Know That You Can?
I’d Rather Be A Human Than A Slave
Singing We Are The 99%
Singing We Are The 99%
Singing We Are The Ninety, Together We Are Mighty
We Are The 99%
You Can Stick Your New World Order Up Your Arse
You Can Stick Your New World Order Up Your Arse
You Can Stick Your New World Order, Where The Sun Don’t Shine But Ought To
Stick Your New World Order Up Your Aaaaaaarse
😃😃😃
You Can Stick Your New World Order Up Your Arse
You Can Stick Your New World Order Up Your Arse
You Can Stick Your New World Order, Where The Sun Don’t Shine But Ought To
Stick Your New World Order Up Your Arse
Singing We Are The 99%
Singing We Are The 99%
Singing We Are The Ninety, Together We Are Mighty
We Are The 99%
The Queen’ll Be Arrested In Her Dressing Gown
The Queen’ll Be Arrested In Her Dressing Gown
The Queen’ll Be Arrested In Her, ('Coz) She Is Such A Sinner
She’ll Be Arrested In Her Dressing Gown
You Can Stick Your Corporation Up Your Arse
You Can Stick Your Corporation Up Your Arse
You Can Stick Your Corporation, We’re A Free And Sovereign Nation
Stick Your Corporation Up Your Arse
Singing We Are The 99%
Singing We Are The 99%
Singing We Are The Ninety, Together We Are Mighty
We Are The 99%
There'll Be Blue Skies When The Chemtrails Are All Gone
There'll Be Blue Skies When The Chemtrails Are All Gone
There'll Be Blue Skies When The Chemtrails, And Their Evil Plan Fails
Blue Skies When The Chemtrails Are All Gone
You Can Stick Your Corona-Virus Up Your Arse
You Can Stick Your Corona-Virus Up Your Arse
You Can Stick Your Corona-Virus, They’re Known And Proven Liars
Stick Your Corona-Virus Up Your Arse
Singing We Are The 99%
Singing We Are The 99%
Singing We Are The Ninety, Together We Are Mighty
We Are The 99%
You Can Stick Your Poison Vaccines Up Your Arse
You Can Stick Your Poison Vaccines Up Your Arse
You Can Stick Your Poison Vaccines, 'Cause People Know What That Means,
Stick Your Poison Vaccines Up Your Arse
Singing We Are The 99%
Singing We Are The 99%
Singing We Are The Ninety, Together We Are Mighty
We Are The 99%
You Can Stick Your Fracking Drilling Up Your Arse
You Can Stick Your Tv Programs Up Your Arse
You Can Stick Your Gmo Foods, We Ain't Gonna Go School
Stick Your Georgia Guidestones Up Your Arse
Singing We Are The 99%
Singing We Are The 99%
Singing We Are The Ninety, Together We Are Mighty
We Are The 99%
Oh I ‘D Rather Be A Human Than A Slave
Oh I ‘D Rather Be A Human Than A Slave
Oh I’d Rather Be A Human, And Don't You Know That You Can?
I’d Rather Be A Human Than A Slave
Singing We Are The 99%
Singing We Are The 99%
Singing We Are The Ninety, Together We Are Mighty
We Are The 99%
You Can Stick Your New World Order Up Your Arse
You Can Stick Your New World Order Up Your Arse
You Can Stick Your New World Order, Where The Sun Don’t Shine But Ought To
Stick Your New World Order Up Your Aaaaaaarse
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