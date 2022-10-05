SGT Report | European Leaders Blame Russian ‘Sabotage’ After Nord Stream Explosions + Meet Italy's New Prime Minister

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The rise of Giorgia Meloni, Italy’s new far-right prime minister, explained - READ - https://www.vox.com/2022/9/24/23369572/italy-election-meloni-brothers-of-italy-far-right
European Leaders Blame Russian ‘Sabotage’ After Nord Stream Explosions - READ - https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/2022/09/27/nord-stream-gas-pipelines-damage-russia/
WATCH - https://twitter.com/justin_hart/status/1574873195215142912?s=20&t=ZH3Cqlk-Osv_HUgIPoaqxg