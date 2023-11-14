Create New Account
Cannabis Jimmy puts the spot light on BiBi's recent interview. This has been fact checked by Zukerfuck himself as true news
I predict the Israeli population will turn on BiBi and throw him out and maybe even arrest him and put him in prision. He is a psychopath killer and everyone knows it. He has very little support in Israel except from the Kasarian Jews that are running the country. 

