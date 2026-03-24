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How to Have the Time, $, & Health to Check-Off Items on Your "Bucket List," NOW! (& Eat ALL Organic)
Glyphosate & GMO Guy
Glyphosate & GMO Guy
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9 views • Yesterday

Short video introducing Robert Kiyosaki's "Cash-Flow Quadrant" concept to raise your financial IQ & literacy and think like a BIG business SYSTEMS owner vs. being an employee &/or self-employed small business owner so you can have LEVERAGE & possibly live 100% off PASSIVE &/or RE$IDUAL income WHILE U SLEEP in order to do what you really, really want to do much sooner than later!

Re-condition your thinking about how to earn $ by having a mindset-SHIFT by visit any of the below for my "How to OWN Your Life" e-Guide:

https://tinyurl.com/MoreHammockTime

tinyurl.com/HowToOwnYourLifeNow

tinyurl.com/HowToHaveTimeFreedom

https://tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow

, watch

https://Brighteon.com/channels/FreedomFrom9to5

OR

youtube.com/@MoneyTimeAndLocationFreedom


, & schedule a time freedom coaching session -- ONLY AFTER you've watched the "cash-flow quadrant" concept video, at least, 100x & have decided to become a BIG business SYSTEMS owner & have chosen the network/Multi-Level marketing (MLM) industry as the best business model that COULD get U to TOTAL time & $-FREEdom in the next ~2 to ~10 yrs-- by filling-out: https://tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching

& leave a VM @

786.441.2727

c: 305.297.9360

1+800.250.8975


To learn how to have a calm & stable mind by avoiding ALL toxins as well as have the time to do calm-abiding meditation, visit any of

https://tinyurl.com/TheDoctorOfTheFuture

https://tinyurl.com/DisruptBigPharma


Learn about glyphosate that is likely depleting U of essential minerals & destroying your good gut bacteria by reading a copy of my “Glyphosate Testing, Prevention, & Detoxing” e-Guide @ any of

https://tinyurl.com/DetoxingRoundup

https://tinyurl.com/DetoxRoundup101

https://tinyurl.com/AvoidRoundup

https://bit.ly/DetoxRoundup

https://tinyurl.com/GlyphosateGuide

To view my "How I Solved My Sleep Problems: 30 Tips to Fall Asleep, Stay Asleep, & Wake-up Feeling TOTALLY REFRESHED" e-Guide, visit any of

https://tinyurl.com/HowISolvedMySleepProblems

https://bit.ly/HowISolvedMySleepProblems

https://tinyurl.com/StopCountingSheep

To view The World’s Best Books, Videos, Experts, Organizations, & Companies about Light, Sunlight, & “Vitamin” D, visit any of the below:

https://tinyurl.com/TheBestVideosAboutLight

tinyurl.com/SunlightAndVitaminDinfo

tinyurl.com/LightForDummies

Learn all about HORMONE D at any of

https://tinyurl.com/VitaminDforDummies

tinyurl.com/TheSunshineHormone

BOOST your Vit. D3 levels w/ the world's FIRST 95% narrowband ultraviolet B vitamin D lamp by:

https://lumanova.com/products/luma-d-light?bg_ref=wExieyse3v

OR

https://tinyurl.com/TheBestVitaminDLamp

To get a discount on this & their higher-ticket items, enter code

DANNY

To get a discount on their lower-priced items from Sleeping Bags down, enter code

howtodieofnothing

View a presentation at any of

https://tinyurl.com/LumaNovaPowerpoint

https://tinyurl.com/LumaNovaPresentation

https://tinyurl.com/95percentUVBlampPowerpoint

To learn how to be your own utility co. & learn how to earn an extra $7,000 & possible PASSIVE income WHILE U SLEEP by becoming a https://OneHouseOffTheGrid.com "Utility Bill FREEdom Consultant" MISC-1099 Sales & Marketing partner, watch

https://Brighteon.com/channels/onehouseoffthegrid

OR

https://youtube.com/@OneHouseOffTheGrid

To get a WRITTEN game plan so U can say "GOOD-BYE" to virtually ALL of your energy, water, grocery, & even sewage BILL$ PLUS have up to ~2 YEARS worth of safe drinking h2o & food stored, print-out & mail in

https://tinyurl.com/PrintableOffGridSurvey

To be your own “Solar Consultant” by becoming an energy conservation/efficiency expert, visit any of the below:

https://tinyurl.com/1houseOffTheGrid

https://tinyurl.com/TheWholeGreenEnchilada

To view the cutting-edge diagnostic tests & MORE of my Zen Quantum Biology, Mitochondria, Brain, Body, Microbiome, Oral Health, Detoxification, Rejuvenation, & Chronomedicine Clinics," visit:

https://tinyurl.com/TheUltimateMedicalClinic

OR

https://tinyurl.com/ZenMedClinics

To learn how to need to eat up to ~66% LESS food, visit any of

https://tinyurl.com/LigthWaterMagnetismStore

https://tinyurl.com/3LeggedStoolOfQuantumBiology

https://tinyurl.com/LightWaterMagnetismEStore

To join any of my Free, Virtual Bio- & Mito-Hacking, Wellness, & Longevity Clubs, visit:

https://tinyurl.com/WellnessAndLongevityClubsList

Keywords
network marketingresidual incomepassive incomerobert kiyosakirich dad poor dadcash-flow quadrantbest mlm company
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy