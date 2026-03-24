How to Have the Time, $, & Health to Check-Off Items on Your "Bucket List," NOW! (& Eat ALL Organic)

Short video introducing Robert Kiyosaki's "Cash-Flow Quadrant" concept to raise your financial IQ & literacy and think like a BIG business SYSTEMS owner vs. being an employee &/or self-employed small business owner so you can have LEVERAGE & possibly live 100% off PASSIVE &/or RE$IDUAL income WHILE U SLEEP in order to do what you really, really want to do much sooner than later!

Re-condition your thinking about how to earn $ by having a mindset-SHIFT by visit any of the below for my "How to OWN Your Life" e-Guide:

https://tinyurl.com/MoreHammockTime

tinyurl.com/HowToOwnYourLifeNow

tinyurl.com/HowToHaveTimeFreedom

https://tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow

, watch

https://Brighteon.com/channels/FreedomFrom9to5

OR

youtube.com/@MoneyTimeAndLocationFreedom





, & schedule a time freedom coaching session -- ONLY AFTER you've watched the "cash-flow quadrant" concept video, at least, 100x & have decided to become a BIG business SYSTEMS owner & have chosen the network/Multi-Level marketing (MLM) industry as the best business model that COULD get U to TOTAL time & $-FREEdom in the next ~2 to ~10 yrs-- by filling-out: https://tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching

& leave a VM @

786.441.2727

c: 305.297.9360

1+800.250.8975





To learn how to have a calm & stable mind by avoiding ALL toxins as well as have the time to do calm-abiding meditation, visit any of

https://tinyurl.com/TheDoctorOfTheFuture

https://tinyurl.com/DisruptBigPharma





Learn about glyphosate that is likely depleting U of essential minerals & destroying your good gut bacteria by reading a copy of my “Glyphosate Testing, Prevention, & Detoxing” e-Guide @ any of

https://tinyurl.com/DetoxingRoundup

https://tinyurl.com/DetoxRoundup101

https://tinyurl.com/AvoidRoundup

https://bit.ly/DetoxRoundup

https://tinyurl.com/GlyphosateGuide

To view my "How I Solved My Sleep Problems: 30 Tips to Fall Asleep, Stay Asleep, & Wake-up Feeling TOTALLY REFRESHED" e-Guide, visit any of

https://tinyurl.com/HowISolvedMySleepProblems

https://bit.ly/HowISolvedMySleepProblems

https://tinyurl.com/StopCountingSheep

To view The World’s Best Books, Videos, Experts, Organizations, & Companies about Light, Sunlight, & “Vitamin” D, visit any of the below:

https://tinyurl.com/TheBestVideosAboutLight

tinyurl.com/SunlightAndVitaminDinfo

tinyurl.com/LightForDummies

Learn all about HORMONE D at any of

https://tinyurl.com/VitaminDforDummies

tinyurl.com/TheSunshineHormone

BOOST your Vit. D3 levels w/ the world's FIRST 95% narrowband ultraviolet B vitamin D lamp by:

https://lumanova.com/products/luma-d-light?bg_ref=wExieyse3v

OR

https://tinyurl.com/TheBestVitaminDLamp

To get a discount on this & their higher-ticket items, enter code

DANNY

To get a discount on their lower-priced items from Sleeping Bags down, enter code

howtodieofnothing

View a presentation at any of

https://tinyurl.com/LumaNovaPowerpoint

https://tinyurl.com/LumaNovaPresentation

https://tinyurl.com/95percentUVBlampPowerpoint

To learn how to be your own utility co. & learn how to earn an extra $7,000 & possible PASSIVE income WHILE U SLEEP by becoming a https://OneHouseOffTheGrid.com "Utility Bill FREEdom Consultant" MISC-1099 Sales & Marketing partner, watch

https://Brighteon.com/channels/onehouseoffthegrid

OR

https://youtube.com/@OneHouseOffTheGrid

To get a WRITTEN game plan so U can say "GOOD-BYE" to virtually ALL of your energy, water, grocery, & even sewage BILL$ PLUS have up to ~2 YEARS worth of safe drinking h2o & food stored, print-out & mail in

https://tinyurl.com/PrintableOffGridSurvey

To be your own “Solar Consultant” by becoming an energy conservation/efficiency expert, visit any of the below:

https://tinyurl.com/1houseOffTheGrid

https://tinyurl.com/TheWholeGreenEnchilada

To view the cutting-edge diagnostic tests & MORE of my Zen Quantum Biology, Mitochondria, Brain, Body, Microbiome, Oral Health, Detoxification, Rejuvenation, & Chronomedicine Clinics," visit:

https://tinyurl.com/TheUltimateMedicalClinic

OR

https://tinyurl.com/ZenMedClinics

To learn how to need to eat up to ~66% LESS food, visit any of

https://tinyurl.com/LigthWaterMagnetismStore

https://tinyurl.com/3LeggedStoolOfQuantumBiology

https://tinyurl.com/LightWaterMagnetismEStore

To join any of my Free, Virtual Bio- & Mito-Hacking, Wellness, & Longevity Clubs, visit:

https://tinyurl.com/WellnessAndLongevityClubsList