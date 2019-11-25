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Patriot Act on Steroids: Surveillance State Beyond Section 215
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10 views • November 25, 2019
While Constitution supporters are outraged about the latest extension of parts of the P.A.T.R.I.O.T. Act, there is much more that was permanent from day one. Everything from fusion centers and information sharing, to national security letters, TSA enhanced screening and the growth of facial recognition - all come from Patriot - and its successor.
Path to Liberty: November 25, 2019
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Path to Liberty: November 25, 2019
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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