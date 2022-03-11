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Ginny Miller interviews Jonathan Rogers
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10 views • March 11, 2022
This is my interview with Jonathan Rogers, digital designer and part of the support team for Dr. Andrew Kaufman. Today we discuss what germ theory is really all about, logical fallacies that can lead to false conclusions, why so many people seem to be sick and dying. and how resilient humans really are when they are empowered with holistic health knowledge and methods.
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