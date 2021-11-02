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Inside Bipolar Disorder with Author of Mental Illness is an Asshole
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73 views • November 02, 2021
“One of the reasons I named my book Mental Illness is an Asshole is because…it is…It’s so mean and cruel; not only does it make you hate yourself, but it makes all the people that you love hate you too.”
Press play for powerful insight into bipolar and anxiety disorders, and learn:
How memory is affected by the manic state of bipolar disorder
How anxiety and depression encourages abusive and negative perceptions by the experiencer
The similarities and differences in the way bipolar disorder manifests in different people
When and how to seek help for someone who may be suicidal or in a mental health crisis
Author, speaker, and award-winning podcast host, Gabe Howard, was diagnosed with bipolar and anxiety disorders in 2003.
At the time, weighing the pros and cons of suicide was a daily activity, and life existed in a constant state of vacillation, from the highest highs to the lowest lows. Howard lost friends and jobs, and his family members were mad at him. On top of it all, he was confused. Confused as to what was wrong with him, confused as to why he would do and say certain things, and confused as to why he had trouble even remembering things.
Howard gives listeners insight into his own experience with bipolar disorder, illustrating the delusions that would convince him of the worst-case scenarios in almost all aspects of life. He talks about his journey through the depths of this illness, to the beginning of wellness, to where he is today.
He also shares advice for loved ones of someone who may be suffering from bipolar disorder or is showing signs of suicidal ideation. One of the most important things to remember is that understanding the illness isn’t necessary before seeking help. As soon as there is suspicion, take action.
“So often, we wait until there is a crisis or until it gets really, really bad before we do any sort of intervention, and that makes it so much more difficult than if you caught it more towards the beginning,” says Howard.
Check out Howard’s book, Mental Illness is an Asshole, and listen to Inside Mental Health: A Psych Central Podcast.
Tune in and visit https://www.gabehoward.com/ to learn more.
Episode also available on Apple Podcast: http://apple.co/30PvU9C
Press play for powerful insight into bipolar and anxiety disorders, and learn:
How memory is affected by the manic state of bipolar disorder
How anxiety and depression encourages abusive and negative perceptions by the experiencer
The similarities and differences in the way bipolar disorder manifests in different people
When and how to seek help for someone who may be suicidal or in a mental health crisis
Author, speaker, and award-winning podcast host, Gabe Howard, was diagnosed with bipolar and anxiety disorders in 2003.
At the time, weighing the pros and cons of suicide was a daily activity, and life existed in a constant state of vacillation, from the highest highs to the lowest lows. Howard lost friends and jobs, and his family members were mad at him. On top of it all, he was confused. Confused as to what was wrong with him, confused as to why he would do and say certain things, and confused as to why he had trouble even remembering things.
Howard gives listeners insight into his own experience with bipolar disorder, illustrating the delusions that would convince him of the worst-case scenarios in almost all aspects of life. He talks about his journey through the depths of this illness, to the beginning of wellness, to where he is today.
He also shares advice for loved ones of someone who may be suffering from bipolar disorder or is showing signs of suicidal ideation. One of the most important things to remember is that understanding the illness isn’t necessary before seeking help. As soon as there is suspicion, take action.
“So often, we wait until there is a crisis or until it gets really, really bad before we do any sort of intervention, and that makes it so much more difficult than if you caught it more towards the beginning,” says Howard.
Check out Howard’s book, Mental Illness is an Asshole, and listen to Inside Mental Health: A Psych Central Podcast.
Tune in and visit https://www.gabehoward.com/ to learn more.
Episode also available on Apple Podcast: http://apple.co/30PvU9C
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