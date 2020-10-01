NAZI UK MP Tobias Ellwood Effectively Calls for Mark of the Beast UK Military-Forced Medical Battery with Microchip Vaccine Against Citizens!!!

Conservative MP Tobias Ellwood comes out as a NAZI eugenicist scumbag, suggesting the UK army should be deployed to FORCIBLY inject UK citizens with the unregulated, untested, unsafe, PHARMACEUTICALLY INDEMNIFIABLE microchip/hydrogel/nanoparticle Eugenics KILLSHOT injections financed by Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation! (The Microsoft patent filed earlier in March 2020 for 'cryptocurrency system in the human body' titled W02020060606 is notable- they plan to roll this out AFTER they have CRASH THE WORLD ECONOMY) It is quackery to even suggest that a 'vaccine' that has been untested, is unregulated, is unsafe (and which the elites will NOT be taking themselves, COUGH COUGH) holds the solution and 100% efficacy to ALL disease! They are SO concerned about a 'virus' that affects 00000000.99% of the population, that they need to force you to take a TEST to prove it even EXISTS!!!!!! I mean, it is evil fucking genius if EVER I saw it, but the worrying thing is people ACTUALLY FALL FOR THIS BULLSHIT!!!



This is all part of ID2020 and the Sustainable Development Goals led by the Rockefellers. Aaron Russo, a friend of Nick Rockefeller who was horrified with what he found out, exposed the New World Order and the Rockefeller plan to microchip the entire world population in an interview with Alex Jones in 2007. Many of us who are AWAKE, have seen this many times since.



The asshole Ellwood even goes to suggest there should be NO TRAVEL WITHOUT BEING 'VACCINATED' (and this eventually will lead to not being able to buy or sell without it- sound familiar?) So in other words, permanently KISS GOODBYE TO YOUR FREEDOMS AND CIVIL LIBERTIES FOREVER AND SAY HELLO TO THE NEW WORLD ORDER, RUN BY NAZI EUGENICISTS! Unless you tell EVERYONE you know, EXPOSE THESE BASTARDS NOW there IS NO FUTURE FOR YOU OR YOUR CHILDREN if this goes ahead!!!



Forced inoculation under medical martial law is typical of a NAZI! THIS IS WAR AGAINST THE PEOPLE OF THE UK!!!! The truly evil eugenicists are now revealing themselves and coming out of the closet about their intentions to put some WEIGHT behind their great hypothesis on the 'great problem with overpopulation!' Stanley Johnson (Boris Johnson's father), Bill Gates, the Rockefellers, Gordon Brown, Tony Blair, Boris Johnson and SO MANY politicians, bankers and even royalty are ALL ON THE SAME PAGE with the Eugenics agenda. Bill Gates openly stated he wanted to reduce the world population and his father was HEAD OF THE PLANNED PARENTHOOD!



DO NOT TAKE THEIR EUGENICS DEPOPULATION INJECTION!!!! AND FOR FUCK SAKE- STOP PARTICIPATING with their 'testing'! The UK Government very swiftly passed legislation so they can HARVEST YOUR DNA, which they're feeding back to Deepmind A.I. and a global digital A.I. brain. They can then turn around and USE THIS AGAINST YOU saying you 'have the virus' (if you don't take a killshot injection).



With the technology they have- in the future they can even mobilise drones delivering poison delivery systems SEQUENCED TO YOUR DNA, running off of the 5G network! IF YOU DOWNLOAD THEIR TEST AND TRACE APP THEY'LL QUARANTINE YOU - THEY QUICKLY RUSHED THROUGH LAWS WHERE THEY CAN FINE YOU £1,000+ for not self isolating/following commands! Under Coronavirus Act 2020 emergency powers they can cremate bodies (hiding ALL evidence of suspicious deaths-which they label COVID!)



THE BIG PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES, ALONG WITH BILL GATES ARE *INDEMNIFIED* ALL AGAINST LEGAL ACTION, LOSSES, AND DAMAGES FOR THE VERY SAME INJECTIONS THEY WANT TO PLUNGE INTO YOUR BODY!



WHY WOULD THEY NEED THE ARMY TO ADMINISTER INJECTIONS....UNLESS THEY INTENDED TO BY FORCE AND UNDER DURESS?!



TURN OFF YOUR TELEVISION! The BASTARD MAINSTREAM MEDIA are CONTROLLED by the people who WANT YOU DEAD! They will NEVER, criticise these injections (they're not 'vaccines' to cure a 'virus' they are designed to control you....or KILL you. EITHER is a win for them.)



Boris Johnson, Matt Hancock and Chris Whitty are just puppets. This is NAZI EUGENICS, coming from the Rockefellers, Bill and Melinda Gates, Kissinger, Ted Turner, and members of the Bilderberg Group. The New World Order is ALL about CONTROL. A 'viral outbreak' is but one of MANY methods they have been planning to gain control of the world before they usher in their One World Government.



There are various Satanic groups which head Governments in each country, which is how they move forward with their goals. Satanism runs like a transnational corporation. It is EXTREMELY organised and efficient. The USA has- Trilateral Commission and Council on Foreign Relations. The UK- Royal Institute for International Affairs.



Unfortunately Satanists and Luciferians are NOT 'goofy people who dress up at Halloween'. They are VERY intelligent, HIGHLY RESPECTED members of society. Bankers. Doctors. Politicians. Lawyers. Celebrities. Executives. Tycoons. They're the very people WHO TELL YOU WHAT TO BELIEVE when you turn on your TV. People you'd NEVER suspect.



SWITCH IT OFF!