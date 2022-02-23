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MUSIC ICON AND ‘KIMMEL LIVE’ ANNOUNCER SPEAKS OUT from TheHighwire.com
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51 views • February 23, 2022
Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/music-icon-and-kimmel-live-announcer-speaks-out/
Mighty Mighty Bosstones front man, Dicky Barrett, joins Del in-studio in the wake of departing his nearly two decade gig as resident announcer for Jimmy Kimmel Live over his vaccination status. Hear his brave stance against the Hollywood propaganda machine and the direction his career is taking.
POSTED: February 22, 2022
Mighty Mighty Bosstones front man, Dicky Barrett, joins Del in-studio in the wake of departing his nearly two decade gig as resident announcer for Jimmy Kimmel Live over his vaccination status. Hear his brave stance against the Hollywood propaganda machine and the direction his career is taking.
POSTED: February 22, 2022
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