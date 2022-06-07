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Smoke test one minute and clean air again Tantra Designs
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122 views • June 07, 2022
Plants are amazing, there’s no denying that
We have taken nature and given it a boost, briiv is as powerful as 3,043 medium size houseplants. So you can enjoy the benefits of having plants in your home without the hassle.
Instead of opting for oil-based plastics, briiv uses a new bio-plastic derived from elephant grass, which is grown where agricultural crops can't be. This crop captures carbon in the process and fully biodegrades.
Plant based plastics are far superior to recycling, as standard plastics can only be reused a few times before so they have to be put to landfill.
By supporting products like briiv, you are preventing thousands of tonnes of plastic from ever being produced.
Order yours today from https://tantradesigns.co.uk/
We have taken nature and given it a boost, briiv is as powerful as 3,043 medium size houseplants. So you can enjoy the benefits of having plants in your home without the hassle.
Instead of opting for oil-based plastics, briiv uses a new bio-plastic derived from elephant grass, which is grown where agricultural crops can't be. This crop captures carbon in the process and fully biodegrades.
Plant based plastics are far superior to recycling, as standard plastics can only be reused a few times before so they have to be put to landfill.
By supporting products like briiv, you are preventing thousands of tonnes of plastic from ever being produced.
Order yours today from https://tantradesigns.co.uk/
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