For Those About to Rock (We Salute You) - AC/DC - Full album

Released 1981
Guitar, Composer, Lyricist: Angus Young
Guitar, Composer, Lyricist: Malcolm Young
Vocal, Composer, Lyricist: Brian Johnson
Drums: Phil Rudd
Bass Guitar: Cliff Williams
Producer: Robert John "Mutt" Lange
Recording Engineer: Mark Dearnley
Mixing Engineer: Dave Thoener
Assistant Engineer: Andy Rose
Assistant Engineer: Mark Haliday
Assistant Engineer: Nigel Green
