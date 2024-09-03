According to preliminary reports, about 50 foreign mercenaries were taken out after heavy Russian bombardment on the Grand Palace Hotel, which was converted into a base of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Zaporozhye region. The Russian military Telegram channel released footage on September 3, 2024, and reported that yesterday, September 2, Russian Iskander missile hit the hotel building late at night, after previously detecting military activity there. Once again, this is nothing new! It seems that Kiev could not really hide the location of foreign mercenaries from social media, as well as Russia. As a result, now the Grand Palace Hotel has left the chat.

The videos have been widely circulated on the Internet, and they show damage to the target, the hotel building is badly damaged. It is noted that after the arrival of the Iskander missile, local chats reported that ambulances were heading to the landing site, there were at least 18 of them. The head of the Kiev-controlled Zaporozhye region administration, Ivan Fedorov, announced that a large explosion occurred in the city of Zaporozhye, the rocket hit the Grand Palace Hotel. Two people, including an 8-year-old child, were killed and two others were injured as a result of the Russian strike, Fedorov reported. However, other chatters doubted the information, considering the sight of the destroyed hotel with the number of victims, it didn't make sense. So far, there has been no official information from the Russian Ministry of Defense.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/