Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Dana White + the UFC Stand Strong for FREE SPEECH + American Liberty -- you too?
channel image
Recharge Freedom
327 Subscribers
69 views
Published 16 hours ago

Dana White president of the UFC, answer the woke reporters question about the freedom of speech of his fighters, and got a very based stern talking to you about liberty of the individual. Thank God for people like Dana, standing up for the first amendment. #danawhite #freespeech #UFC


Keywords
libertyfirst amendmentwoketransphobiahomophobiadana white-basedsean stricklandufcaleeshan fightersbased dana whitefight against wokeism

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket