This Isn't Normal

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We Can’t Let Rampant Crime Win
* Memphis is seeing a massive spike in crime.
* Crime is destroying the country.
* We cannot accept danger as the status quo.
* Progressive prosecutors are letting criminals back on the streets.
* Rampant crime is becoming the new normal under Dems.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 8 September 2022