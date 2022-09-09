Create New Account
This Isn't Normal
Son of the Republic
Published 2 months ago

We Can’t Let Rampant Crime Win

* Memphis is seeing a massive spike in crime.

* Crime is destroying the country.

* We cannot accept danger as the status quo.

* Progressive prosecutors are letting criminals back on the streets.

* Rampant crime is becoming the new normal under Dems.


Tucker Carlson Tonight | 8 September 2022

rule of lawtucker carlsonliberalismpredatorlaw enforcementtennesseeidiocracyviolent crimeprogressivismcandace owensideologymemphislaw and orderbill leecrime wavemanufactured crisisrecidivismcrime surgecrime crisiscareer criminalcrime spikerepeat offendershelby county

