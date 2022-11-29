This was posted 11/28/22.
A fiery hell for the Armed Forces of Ukraine: our scouts discovered a special detachment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine that was trying to attack the positions of the Russian Armed Forces on the Zaporozhye Front
With the help of a thermal imager, the movement of the enemy was detected and a powerful artillery strike was inflicted on Ukrainian militants.
