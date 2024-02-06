The Invasion Of America-NOW THE END BEGINS--FEB 5 2024

On this episode of the NTEB Prophecy News Podcast, right now here in America, there is a bi-partisan Border Bill being debated that is absolutely horrendous which is why it's been crafted in virtual secrecy. All the usual suspects like Mitch McConnell and Chuck Schumer are working as co-conspirators to hatch this border betrayal. One of the key pieces of this legislation is that it will allow for up to 8,500 illegals to cross the border before any type of emergency measure are taken to stop it. Just in case you were wondering, that's more than 255,000 illegals coming in per month, or 3 million per year. All of illegal through holes in the border. Feel safe, yet? America is being invaded, but it's at the hands of our leaders who have betrayed us. All this and much more on this Prophecy News Podcast.



