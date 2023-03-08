https://gettr.com/post/p2atc56a3bb
【[email protected] 】3/3/2023 Mayor of Miami: The history of communism in Cuba tells us that communism cannot be trusted, and the Chinese Communist Party is the greatest threat to our hemisphere and democracy today!
#communist #CCPthreat #Miami
【新中国联邦DC星火行动】3/3/2023 迈阿密市长：共产主义古巴的历史告诉我们，共产主义不可信，中共是当今西方民主国家最大的威胁!
#共产主义 #中共威胁 #迈阿密
