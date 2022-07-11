DoctorTalks 26: Dr Mark Trozzi Says Eternal Injections are Sinister

Dr Mark Trozzi is no stranger to our community here, or the world medical community. As one of the lead faces of the World Council for Health he is not only an amazing Canadian, he also on the global tip of the organized opposition of the totalitarianism. Not just the Canadian government but dozens of others who are also operating within nefarious medical agendas. The dangers are most clearly catastrophic for humanity, if they would only look it would seem. It’s hard to imagine they haven’t, if they do look then they are easily distinguishable from those who participate and endorse the experiments.





Welcome back Dr Mark Trozzi.





Learn more about Dr Trozzi: https://drtrozzi.org/ and https://worldcouncilforhealth.org/





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