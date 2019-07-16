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2020 Corvette C8 & Future of Car Ownership
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18 views • July 16, 2019
Eric Peters, EPAutos.com, looks at the 8th generation of Corvette as it’s about to be revealed. What does it reveal about the future of car ownership?
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