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Pirates in Uniform: Russia & NATO Edge Closer to Direct Confrontation at Sea
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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Pirates In Uniform: Russia And NATO Edge Closer To Direct Confrontation At Sea  

NATO has declared war on the freedom of navigation. Ships believed to be affiliated with Russia were the first to be attacked. The seizure of tankers has ceased to be an isolated incident and has become commonplace. Russia and NATO are already confronting each other on land and in the air as part of the Ukrainian conflict, and now the confrontation has spread to the seas.

European allies are doing everything they can to block Russian hydrocarbon supplies to global buyers. They believe this will seriously weaken Moscow by worsening the economic situation and reducing state revenues. However, Russia remains one of the few stable suppliers of oil and gas to global markets despite the sanctions. The escalating global energy crisis caused by the conflict between Israel and the U.S. and Iran will primarily affect European supporters of ship hijackings. Moscow will not ignore attacks on its shadow fleet and will defend itself militarily. The likelihood of a naval war breaking out grows by the day.

A dead-end situation

After more than four years of hostilities in Ukraine, the united West has failed to achieve a military defeat of Moscow. Russia has faced the world's harshest sanctions, and the country is waging a grueling war that is taking a serious toll on its budget. Nevertheless, the economic situation remains relatively stable, albeit with a number of constraints. This is all thanks to a large margin of safety made possible by previously accumulated reserves and the country’s vast resource base. Maritime transportation of oil and gas plays a major role in economic stability.


👉 Read more HERE (https://southfront.press/pirates-in-uniform-russia-and-nato-edge-closer-to-direct-confrontation-at-sea/)


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iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
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