S.L. Kanthan: American Empire is Finished, Russia Has Reemerged, China is Rising

Geopolitical analyst S.L. Kanthan discusses how everything is linked (e.g. economy, health, food, war, empire, fake news media) under one establishment. The American Empire is losing control, coming to an end, and going mad. Russia has reemerged, China is rising, and there is now this multipolar world. Covid was a psychological operation and trial on how to control the world and by the U.S. to attack China. The globalists have a dystopian vision for the world. Why can't the Europeans see what the U.S. is doing to them (e.g. collapsing Europe)? Asia will be the powerhouse.





About S.L. Kanthan

S.L. Kanthan is a geopolitical analyst, columnist, blogger, podcaster, and writer based out of Bangalore, India.





