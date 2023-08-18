Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Y.i. Ought'ta's - "For The Drunks" - [Punk Rock]
channel image
Spank Me Tender
35 Subscribers
21 views
Published Yesterday

The Y.i. Ought'ta's are an in your face punk band that seems to be resurrected from the late 80's with their influences of Black Flag, Operation Ivy, Rancid, Nofx etc. So, if your a fan any of those bands then The Y.i. Ought'ta's are like the strange child that these bands made together.


O.D.M. - Lead Vocals/Tequila/Grain Alcohol

Randy Dammit - Guitar/Vocals/Contraband/Beers

Pistol Pete - Drums/Whiskey

Donkey Jorge - Bass/Vocals/Jack Daniels

C.L. Chongo - Lead Guitar/Vocals/Vodka


Bandcamp: https://theyioughttas.bandcamp.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/The-Yi-Oughttas-280189372025113/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/MrYioughtta

Keywords
anarchymusicrockmusic videoalternativeindiepunkindie rockalternative rockpunk rockindie punkthe yioughttasfor the drunks

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket