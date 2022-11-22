Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
SHOCKING: BANKS FORCING CARBON CREDITS! - Great Reset Implementation IS HAPPENING! - What Now?
355 views
channel image
World Alternative Media
Published 6 days ago |

GET HEIRLOOM SEEDS & NON GMO SURVIVAL FOOD HERE:https://heavensharvest.com/

USE Code WAM to get FREE shipping in the United States!


GET VITAMINS AND SUPPLEMENTS FROM DR. ZELENKO HERE:

https://zstacklife.com/?ref=WAM


BUY A TOWER GARDEN AND SAVE MONEY HERE:

https://shareasale.com/r.cfm?b=580941&u=3368756&m=52284&urllink=&afftrack=


LION ENERGY: Never Run Out Of Power! PREPARE NOW!

https://rdm.go2cloud.org/aff_c?offer_id=223&aff_id=1682


Josh Sigurdson reports on the shocking news we've been warning about for years of Canadian banks implementing carbon credits on their banking apps in anticipation of mandates.

At the same time, we are seeing the same thing in the United Kingdom as countless banks start implementing carbon credits. Australia is doing the same.

This happens at the same time as governments around the world purposely destroy their supply chains and energy grids in order to gain further control over the masses. It's a scripted endgame of technocracy they're looking for and we're getting closer by the day.

In the Great Reset, we will own nothing and we will "be happy." Except for the reality is that we will have nothing, including our very humanity and we will be condemned to bend the knee to the technocrats for eternity while shunning God.

The New York Federal Reserve is bringing in a CBDC, carbon credits are being pushed across the board. It's almost like everything we've warned about has come true.

This is a war on humanity. If you don't prepare now, you are going to be in a world of hurt.


Stay tuned for more from WAM!


GET TICKETS To Mariposa Freedom Fest and USE CODE WAM to save money HERE:

https://www.mariposafreedomfest.com/


GET TIM'S FREE Portfolio Review HERE:

https://bit.ly/redpilladvisor

And become a client of Tim's at https://www.TheLibertyAdvisor.com


STOCK UP ON STOREABLE FOODS HERE:

http://wamsurvival.com/


OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:

https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/


GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:

https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1


OUR PODBEAN CHANNEL:

https://worldaltmedia.podbean.com/

Or SPOTIFY:

https://open.spotify.com/show/5JWtlXypfL8iR8gGMg9MME


Find us on Vigilante TV HERE:

https://vigilante.tv/c/world_alternative_media/videos?s=1


FIND US on Rokfin HERE:

https://rokfin.com/worldalternativemedia


FIND US on Gettr HERE:

https://www.gettr.com/user/worldaltmedia


Follow us on Parler HERE:

https://parler.com/Joshfsigurdson


See our EPICFUNDME HERE:

https://epicfundme.com/251-world-alternative-media


JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:

https://www.iambanned.com/


JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:

https://t.me/worldalternativemedia


JOIN US On BitChute:

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzFCj8AuSWgp/


JOIN US On Flote:

https://flote.app/JoshSigurdson


JOIN US on Rumble Here:

https://rumble.com/c/c-312314


FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:

https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media


FIND OUR CoinTree page here:

https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson


JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:

https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media

We will soon be doing subscriber only content!


Follow us on Twitter here:

https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia


Help keep independent media alive!


Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!

https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&ty=h&u=2652072


BITCOIN ADDRESS:

18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU


World Alternative Media

2022

Keywords
newspoliticseconomynwoconspiracytechnocracyinflationtranshumanismvoluntaryismcashlesswefjosh sigurdsonsupply chaingreat resetenergy crisiswam

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket