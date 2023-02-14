P.3 Bad hair day, good hair day (wash hair day), “Hair hair!” MVI_9876,9merged

Watch P.1 here: https://www.brighteon.com/534ab832-b5f8-47ea-836c-841fb4b81606

Watch P.2 here: https://www.brighteon.com/cb0c9059-ae1b-4322-9f97-fdf1af8980f9

The dreaded hair wash day! It is an effort and a half, plus more. At least the long intervals ensure that my hair marinates in its natural oils, which, I have read, is not a bad thing, in fact, a good thing. Some will differ, no doubt. I wish you all a good hair day, and, cryptically, also those who have lost their hair.