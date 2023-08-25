BISHOP E.W. JACKSON: THE EVILS OF BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA Airdate 8/21/23

BISHOP E.W. JACKSON: THE EVILS OF BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA
On today’s edition of TruNews, we begin a series of special programs dedicated to unraveling the mystery of Barry Soetoro, as known as Barack Hussein Obama. The Obamas are back in the news, with recent death of their personal chef and the rumors of Michelle Obama making a run for the White House in 2024. In this interview from April 28, 2010, Rick Wiles has a no holds barred conversation with Bishop E.W. Jackson, who is ironically also running for president in 2024.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 8/21/23
#TruNews #Obama #BarrySoetoro #MichelleObama
