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Spike protein causes cell damage
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172 views • May 23, 2021
Original Video posted May 13 2021 is Here https://youtu.be/fMjPtDK8evg
COVID spike protein causes cell damage.
Clip with Bret Weinstein and Heather Heying.
References:
Lei et al 2021. SARS-CoV-2 Spike Protein Impairs Endothelial Function via Downregulation of ACE 2. Circulation Research 128(9): 1323–1326. https://www.ahajournals.org/doi/10.1161/CIRCRESAHA.121.318902
Salk Institute news release, modified since May 1: https://www.salk.edu/news-release/the-novel-coronavirus-spike-protein-plays-additional-key-role-in-illness/
Blog post on Science Translational Medicine by Derek Lowe on Spike Protein Behavior: https://blogs.sciencemag.org/pipeline/archives/2021/05/04/spike-protein-behavior
Video interview with Uri Manor, one of the authors on the Lei et al 2021 paper:
https://youtu.be/Uydsf51Lzv8
Clip taken from DarkHorse Podcast Livestream #79 (originally streamed live on May 08, 2021): https://youtu.be/bU63lsHA0y0
Q&A: https://youtu.be/MwcW6TB327w
What is this a clip from?
In this 79th in a series of live discussions with Bret Weinstein and Heather Heying (both PhDs in Biology), discuss the state of the world though an evolutionary lens. Find more from us on Bret’s website (https://bretweinstein.net) or Heather’s website http://heatherheying.com
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what you have done in your life. Jesus will forgive you. Jesus was crucified on The Cross and rose from the dead 3 days later so that whoever believes in him could have eternal life with him in Heaven. To accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior, from your heart say Jesus, I am a sinner. Please forgive me of my sins. I accept you Jesus Christ as My Lord and Saviour. Help me to live a better life through you. Thank You for your Sacrifice on The Cross so that I could be saved. Amen
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https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=John%201&;version=KJV
COVID spike protein causes cell damage.
Clip with Bret Weinstein and Heather Heying.
References:
Lei et al 2021. SARS-CoV-2 Spike Protein Impairs Endothelial Function via Downregulation of ACE 2. Circulation Research 128(9): 1323–1326. https://www.ahajournals.org/doi/10.1161/CIRCRESAHA.121.318902
Salk Institute news release, modified since May 1: https://www.salk.edu/news-release/the-novel-coronavirus-spike-protein-plays-additional-key-role-in-illness/
Blog post on Science Translational Medicine by Derek Lowe on Spike Protein Behavior: https://blogs.sciencemag.org/pipeline/archives/2021/05/04/spike-protein-behavior
Video interview with Uri Manor, one of the authors on the Lei et al 2021 paper:
https://youtu.be/Uydsf51Lzv8
Clip taken from DarkHorse Podcast Livestream #79 (originally streamed live on May 08, 2021): https://youtu.be/bU63lsHA0y0
Q&A: https://youtu.be/MwcW6TB327w
What is this a clip from?
In this 79th in a series of live discussions with Bret Weinstein and Heather Heying (both PhDs in Biology), discuss the state of the world though an evolutionary lens. Find more from us on Bret’s website (https://bretweinstein.net) or Heather’s website http://heatherheying.com
Jesus is Coming Soon!!!
Jesus Christ Loves You. No matter who you are or
what you have done in your life. Jesus will forgive you. Jesus was crucified on The Cross and rose from the dead 3 days later so that whoever believes in him could have eternal life with him in Heaven. To accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior, from your heart say Jesus, I am a sinner. Please forgive me of my sins. I accept you Jesus Christ as My Lord and Saviour. Help me to live a better life through you. Thank You for your Sacrifice on The Cross so that I could be saved. Amen
Online Bible
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=John%201&;version=KJV
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