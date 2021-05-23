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Spike protein causes cell damage
The Power Of Truth
The Power Of Truth
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172 views • May 23, 2021
Original Video posted May 13 2021 is Here https://youtu.be/fMjPtDK8evg
COVID spike protein causes cell damage.
Clip with Bret Weinstein and Heather Heying.
References:
Lei et al 2021. SARS-CoV-2 Spike Protein Impairs Endothelial Function via Downregulation of ACE 2. Circulation Research 128(9): 1323–1326. https://www.ahajournals.org/doi/10.1161/CIRCRESAHA.121.318902

Salk Institute news release, modified since May 1: https://www.salk.edu/news-release/the-novel-coronavirus-spike-protein-plays-additional-key-role-in-illness/

Blog post on Science Translational Medicine by Derek Lowe on Spike Protein Behavior: https://blogs.sciencemag.org/pipeline/archives/2021/05/04/spike-protein-behavior

Video interview with Uri Manor, one of the authors on the Lei et al 2021 paper:
https://youtu.be/Uydsf51Lzv8

Clip taken from DarkHorse Podcast Livestream #79 (originally streamed live on May 08, 2021): https://youtu.be/bU63lsHA0y0

Q&A: https://youtu.be/MwcW6TB327w

What is this a clip from?
In this 79th in a series of live discussions with Bret Weinstein and Heather Heying (both PhDs in Biology), discuss the state of the world though an evolutionary lens. Find more from us on Bret’s website (https://bretweinstein.net) or Heather’s website http://heatherheying.com


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