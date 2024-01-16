The Frequency of Healing Sound - Holy Spirit Inspired Music

This will be the first presentation of many that Tammy Sorenson and I have planned. to share with you on Mondays at 1pm est.





Today Tammy is going to give a live Demonstration of a

VoiceBio Sound Therapy Session Sound and Healing Therapy as she explains my voice bio and plays over me prophetically.





Here is a description of a VoiceBio Sound Therapy session of Sound and Healing Therapy:

A customized sound and healing therapy session utilizes a unique VoiceBio software (also known as Voice Harmony Analysis), which reveals a composite analysis of your body’s physical and emotional frequency needs. The VoiceBio composite analysis (Voice Print) results will suggest musical keys, essential oils, colors, and supplements that will benefit your body. Also from the VoiceBio analysis, you will be given, through Holy Spirit leading, along with intention, timbres, melody, harmony, rhythm, form, Just Intonation or Pythagorean tuning frequencies, and other unique software, an individualized sound therapy music session, created personally and intentionally to your body’s physical and emotional needs, and digitally recorded for your personal use. Your sound and healing therapy session may also include additional mp3’s or CD’s, depending on personal needs.





