Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Fighting the Devil
6 views
channel image
Fire & Grace Church
Published 16 hours ago |

September 23rd, 2018

Pastor Dean Odle preaches about how we must stand strong against the devil and be willing to fight. Satan does not "shoot blanks" and he does not give up easily. Christians often withdraw from fighting too quickly, let us stand on the Word of God and fight until the battle is won.

Keywords
scripturespiritual warfaredean odle

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket