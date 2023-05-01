Fighting the Devil

September 23rd, 2018
Pastor Dean Odle preaches about how we must stand strong against the devil and be willing to fight. Satan does not "shoot blanks" and he does not give up easily. Christians often withdraw from fighting too quickly, let us stand on the Word of God and fight until the battle is won.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.