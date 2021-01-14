World's Largest Protest in Human History

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Authors and writers, Amandeep Sandhu and Devdan Chaudhuri from India, join Piers Corbyn, Jason Liosatos, Yogeeta Mistry, Deepti Datt and Jason Bosch to bring you news of the most beautiful and important fight for our food sovereignty in the great Farmers Protests of India. Co-founder of the Trolly Times (a newspaper to counter "godi media" disinformation), Dr. Navkiran Nat, a young activist, sends us a video journal from the encampment at the Tikri Border.
The LARGEST peaceful protest in the history of humanity took place on November 26, 2020 where a staggering 250,000,000 pan-India stood together in workers strike. Why? Against the nefarious farm bills surreptitiously passed without debate during lockdown, threatening food sovereignty, livelihood of farmers and accelerating the globalist takeover of the food supply.
Since then, this protest has proliferated into the BIGGEST people’s uprising ever seen on our planet. Massive ‘insta-city’ encampments have formed at Singhu and Tikri borders into Delhi, the main protest sites, with an estimated 300,000 farmers and protesters currently encamped. And it’s growing. Thousands more, each day, from all over India, march towards the capital, in solidarity with the Farmers Protests to force the Indian PM to repeal these nefarious Acts.
India is now ONE MONTH into this unprecedented people's uprising; in total, it is estimated that there are around 2 million people actively involved around India in protests against the government.
#lockdownuk
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