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Hilarious Trump impersonator criticizes Bare Shelves Biden - It's a disgrace!
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164 views • October 25, 2021
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=POXfgPtDoOE
A “hilarious” Donald Trump impersonator has criticised “Bare Shelves Biden” amid a supply chain crisis in the United States, says Sky News host Rowan Dean.
Sky News host James Morrow said the United States retail economy was “utterly breaking down”.
“There’s hundreds and hundreds of ships at the Port of Los Angeles and elsewhere that can’t get unloaded, the whole supply chain system is breaking down,” Mr Morrow said.
“But meanwhile, Pete Buttigieg the transport secretary … has been off on paternity leave since August while this whole crisis eventuates.
“So I just don’t know whether anybody is running the show there in Washington now.”
A “hilarious” Donald Trump impersonator has criticised “Bare Shelves Biden” amid a supply chain crisis in the United States, says Sky News host Rowan Dean.
Sky News host James Morrow said the United States retail economy was “utterly breaking down”.
“There’s hundreds and hundreds of ships at the Port of Los Angeles and elsewhere that can’t get unloaded, the whole supply chain system is breaking down,” Mr Morrow said.
“But meanwhile, Pete Buttigieg the transport secretary … has been off on paternity leave since August while this whole crisis eventuates.
“So I just don’t know whether anybody is running the show there in Washington now.”
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