The Copper Scroll, Decoded, and Israel's Treasure as a Bride's Dowry
The Open Scroll
The Open Scroll
97 views • 10 months ago

In 1952, an ancient manuscript known as the Copper Scroll was found in a cave near Qumran. It was recognized as a treasure map, but despite the best efforts of the experts, no one could make enough sense of it to find anything. That is, until Oklahoman Jim Barfield, it appears. When Jim presented his findings to the leading Rabbi of Israel and other authorities they were convinced he had indeed found the treasure of ancient Israel. Because the location is still very politically sensitive, the sites have not been excavated, even 18 years later. The use of ground penetrating radar has, however, confirmed the presence of objects consistent with what is expected to be found. Many see this treasure, which could be accessed in short order, as the dowry for the Bride of the Messiah. While the Rabbi's take on this is that the Messiah's coming is near, and I don't generally disagree with that interpretation, there really is more to be said about the situation! So, I say it!


Find a full HD version of this video for streaming and download here:

https://theopenscroll.com/videos/BrideDowryDiscovery.mp4


Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"

https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm


Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:

https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm

https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm


Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:

https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub


The Open Scroll: https://theopenscroll.com

The Open Scroll Blog: https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com

Keywords
treasurecopper scrollbarfield
