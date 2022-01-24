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Why do you think these demons are giving people non traceable vax passes made of out of paper with no micro-chip?
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58 views • January 24, 2022
Why do you think these demons are giving people non traceable vax passes made of out of paper with no micro-chip?
People who are being vaccinated with mRNA covid-19 death jab are accepting the mark of the beast. Yes the bible “says” man will receive the mark on the right hand and forhead but in reality this book has been manipulated many times, it originally says in the hand and forehead not on. the graphene nanotechnology travels to located parts of the body once injected.
The chemical Luciferase present in the death jab is what makes vaccinated zombies illuminate like Christmas tree lights, they’re using some kind of X-ray technology software in their cameras to detect whos complied & accepted the mark.
Think while it’s still legal 🧠.
People who are being vaccinated with mRNA covid-19 death jab are accepting the mark of the beast. Yes the bible “says” man will receive the mark on the right hand and forhead but in reality this book has been manipulated many times, it originally says in the hand and forehead not on. the graphene nanotechnology travels to located parts of the body once injected.
The chemical Luciferase present in the death jab is what makes vaccinated zombies illuminate like Christmas tree lights, they’re using some kind of X-ray technology software in their cameras to detect whos complied & accepted the mark.
Think while it’s still legal 🧠.
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